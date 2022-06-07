Analysis

Airlines can ill-afford the damage mounting flight cancellations are doing to customer confidence

Expect an announcement any day now that Britain’s biggest budget airline – easyJet – will axe thousands of summer flights, in a bid to keep the rest on track, writes Simon Calder

Tuesday 07 June 2022 16:26
Comments
<p>At least 60 UK flights grounded by easyJet alone on Tuesday (Matt Alexander/PA)</p>

At least 60 UK flights grounded by easyJet alone on Tuesday (Matt Alexander/PA)

(PA Wire)

With half-term hostilities over, I fondly imagined the airlines would promptly get home the many travellers caught up in the hundreds of short-notice flight cancellations over the bank holiday weekend, then regroup to face the summer ahead.

Instead, by Tuesday afternoon the cancellation crisis was getting even worse – with at least 60 UK flights grounded by easyJet alone, leaving an estimated 10,000 people out of position. As I totted up the cancelled flights at Gatwick, Luton, Bristol and Scottish airports, a text arrived from a friend. “Trying to book a flight to Athens for July. There’s a Jet2 direct from Birmingham. Too risky? Should I play it safe and go with Lufthansa via Frankfurt?”

The message sums up the damage being done to the reputation to the UK’s aviation industry – which before the coronavirus pandemic was genuinely world-beating – and passengers’ confidence.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in