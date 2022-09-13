The funeral of the Queen on Monday will be a Bank Holiday, prompting the closure of services across the country as the nation says farewell to its longest reigning monarch.

A number of supermarket chains and high street retailers will shut on 19 September due to the funeral and it has now emerged thousands of hospital appointments have been cancelled.

This has been followed by reports other funerals have been cancelled on Monday as a “mark of respect” with concerns some families face having to postpone services for their loved ones because the Queen is being laid to rest.