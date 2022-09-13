Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Analysis

Have funerals been cancelled? Concerns over services held on day Queen is laid to rest

Families have had their funerals postponed or rescheduled to avoiding clashing with the monarch’s farewell, writes Thomas Kingsley

Tuesday 13 September 2022 17:45
Comments
<p>Members of the Public pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater</p>

Members of the Public pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater

(AFP/Getty)

The funeral of the Queen on Monday will be a Bank Holiday, prompting the closure of services across the country as the nation says farewell to its longest reigning monarch.

A number of supermarket chains and high street retailers will shut on 19 September due to the funeral and it has now emerged thousands of hospital appointments have been cancelled.

This has been followed by reports other funerals have been cancelled on Monday as a “mark of respect” with concerns some families face having to postpone services for their loved ones because the Queen is being laid to rest.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in