For an economy that desperately wants to put the horrors of Covid-19 behind it, hosting the G7 summit is a great fillip. The gathering of the G7 leaders in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, was an opportunity for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to preen alongside their American and European counterparts.

Every seven years — or eight when Russia was briefly allowed in — the UK hosts the gathering as it did in 2005, when then-Premier Tony Blair responded to intense, emotional lobbying by music stars Bono and Bob Geldof and shaming by The Who’s rendition of “Won’t Get Fooled Again”.

At their Edinburgh summit, the then-G8 promised a whole host of measures to help poor nations in Africa and elsewhere, including a commitment by its European members to raise foreign aid to 0.56 per cent of GDP by 2010, and 0.7 per cent by 2015. Some were delivered, and some were not. And some — such as the 0.7 per cent target — were met, but then rescinded by Boris Johnson’s administration earlier this year just as it was preparing for the Cornwall summit.