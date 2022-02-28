Until now, many people have been largely shielded from Britain's looming cost of living squeeze, which has remained in the realm of abstract concepts like energy price caps and consumer price inflation.

While Britain's poorest households - with little or no savings to call on - have already been hit hard by rising costs for food and other essentials, people on average or higher incomes have not yet felt truly the pinch.

That's all changing now. What was once a distant worry has, in the last few days, become a concrete reality for millions of us who have received letters from our energy suppliers explaining just how much bills will go up by. The size of the increases has shocked many people, who have publicly expressed their views on social media.