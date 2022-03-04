UK councils, schools and hospital trusts spend millions of pounds each year on energy supplied by Gazprom, the Russian state-backed gas giant.

This week, ministers have been keen to show that – after years of welcoming Russian money and goods – they are now acting tough in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid reportedly told NHS trusts they should ditch Gazprom and find new suppliers. A senior government source told PA that Javid had also requested “a wider review of any Russian role in supply chains across the health service”.