If the government truly wants public services to ditch Gazprom – it knows what it has to do
Few would question the moral argument of finding a new energy supplier, but legally things are far less clear-cut, argues Ben Chapman
UK councils, schools and hospital trusts spend millions of pounds each year on energy supplied by Gazprom, the Russian state-backed gas giant.
This week, ministers have been keen to show that – after years of welcoming Russian money and goods – they are now acting tough in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid reportedly told NHS trusts they should ditch Gazprom and find new suppliers. A senior government source told PA that Javid had also requested “a wider review of any Russian role in supply chains across the health service”.
