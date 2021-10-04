Germany must now be on the UK’s economic radar

Given the common language, shared history, and commonality of cultural interests, it is no surprise that there should be such a focus on the outcome of US presidential elections – not just in the make-or-break Biden vs Trump battle of 2020, but in every contest that has taken place over the last four decades.

More surprising is the relative lack of interest in the recent election for the chancellorship of Germany, which will draw a line under Angela Merkel’s 16 years as leader – longer even than Margaret Thatcher’s reign.

From an economic perspective, what happens in Germany is vitally important for the UK, not just because it is Europe’s largest economy but because of the influence it has within the European Union.