Government to consider new Covid curbs if NHS backlog is threatened

More than 13,000 NHS hospital beds are now taken up by positive Covid patients as a goverment minister says curbs may be introduced if the NHS backlog is threatened by Covid.

The latest NHS data shows beds occupied by Covid patients are up from 10,658 on the Monday prior.

Speaking during a House of Lords debate, Lord Kamal, parliamentary under-secretary of state for innovation at the Department of Health and Social Care, said if the situation ”gets to a point where it is affecting the backlog then clearly measures may well have to be introduced”.