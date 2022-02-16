Analysis
House prices are beyond many young people – something needs to be done
The planning regime has to be reformed to allow more homes of the type that people need to be built on the places where they want them, argues Ben Chapman
Last year was a dire one for the UK economy, but one part of it grew enormously: the housing market.
Average prices jumped £27,000 in a year, just shy of the UK median income of £29,900.
The good news – for some – is that if you own property you’ve just had another unearned windfall.If you’ve got lots of properties you’ve done particularly well.
