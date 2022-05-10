Analysis

Is the government finally going to scrap no-fault evictions for renters?

Charities cautiously welcome long-delayed promise to abolish Section 21, writes Ashley Cowburn

Tuesday 10 May 2022 17:39
<p>More than one prime minister has promised to abolish Section 21 </p>

Contained in the Queen’s Speech amid all the pomp and ceremony was a commitment from the government that homelessness campaigners, charities, and renters will be all too familiar with.

Promising a Renters’ Reform Bill, Boris Johnson vowed to eradicate so-called “no-fault evictions”, which allows landlords to evict tenants without having to give a reason, and with just eight weeks’ notice.

The government said ending the practice – already abolished in Scotland – would form part of a “better deal” for England’s 4.4 million private renters, empowering tenants “to challenge poor and unfair rent increase without fear of retaliatory eviction”.

