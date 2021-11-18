Cancelling these northern rail projects looks bad – because it is bad

The government's rail plan is called "the integrated rail review" because it was supposed work out how to integrate HS2 – a new north-south line – with Northern Powerhouse Rail – a new east-west line.

As it happens, the review did not answer that question: it simply recommended cutting crucial bits off both projects.

People with knowledge of the review process say that far from looking at how to plan a rational rail network, it became a battleground for Rishi Sunak's Treasury to clamp down on spending.