Nine out of 10 Britons are said to be increasingly watching what they are spending as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

Forty-nine per cent of consumers are feeling less secure about meeting day-to-day expenses within the next six months, according to data from market researcher NielsenIQ.

These findings were underpinned by the 4.1 per cent fall in UK supermarket sales volumes, year-on-year, in the four weeks to 16 July, with Nielsen detailing a 9.4 per cent dip in sales volumes of meat, fish and poultry, an 8.1 per cent fall in household items and a 6.4 per cent drop in packaged groceries. All of which is not totally surprising when you consider that inflation is inching towards double figures.