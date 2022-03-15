The squeeze on British living standards has deepened – with official figures showing that basic pay is being outstripped by rising prices.

Disregarding bonuses, and factoring in inflation - the pace at which prices rise in the economy - show that wages fell by 1 per cent year-on-year in the three months to January, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Meanwhile, inflation is set to rise further in the months ahead, with the energy price cap in April set to rise by more than 50 per cent, and a National Insurance tax rise of around 10 per cent.