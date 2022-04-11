Priti Patel has sought to address the fuel shortages hitting petrol stations, but does she have a plan to fix the problem? Not exactly, but she had lots of blame to apportion.

The home secretary has pointed the finger squarely at "selfish" Just Stop Oil protesters who have blockaded depots and said they will do so until the government agrees to stop new fossil fuel drilling.

It is true that these demonstrations have disrupted petrol supply - the protesters say so themselves – though they are arguably exacerbating problems caused by a surge in post-Covid demand, Brexit, and the war in Ukraine. We did after all have fuel shortages last year before these demonstrations began.