Does the pandemic mean low-paid workers can demand higher wages?
Uber is giving drivers bonuses, restaurants are hiking salaries for skilled staff and John Lewis has raised salaries for lorry drivers by £5,000. Ben Chapman considers whether this a temporary blip, or a shift in power from employer to employee
Will Uber ever turn a profit? It is a question the perennially loss-making app has itself admitted it doesn’t know the answer to.
After posting another half a billion dollars in losses this week, it seems the long taxi journey to actually making money might still have a way to run.
What’s most interesting about Uber’s latest losses is not their scale, but what’s caused them.
