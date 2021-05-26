News Analysis

Could Ireland really thwart the introduction of a global minimum corporation tax rate?

Some have suggested opposition from Dublin could derail the drive for a solution to multinational tax avoidance. But is that really a danger? Ben Chu investigates

Wednesday 26 May 2021 21:30
comments
<p>The Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe has reiterated Dublin’s resistance to any minimum corporation tax rate</p>

The Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe has reiterated Dublin’s resistance to any minimum corporation tax rate

(EPA)
T

he recent backing of Joe Biden’s White House for a global minimum corporation tax rate has raised hopes of a cure for the long-running ailment of rampant multinational corporate tax avoidance.

Yet some have suggested the opposition to the plan from Ireland – a country that has successfully used its low corporate tax rate to attract many multinationals to base themselves on its territory – could derail the drive for a solution.

Ahead of a key meeting of G7 finance ministers on the issue next week, the Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe has reiterated Dublin’s resistance to any minimum corporation tax rate breakthrough.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments