Could Ireland really thwart the introduction of a global minimum corporation tax rate?

T
he recent backing of Joe Biden’s White House for a global minimum corporation tax rate has raised hopes of a cure for the long-running ailment of rampant multinational corporate tax avoidance.
Yet some have suggested the opposition to the plan from Ireland – a country that has successfully used its low corporate tax rate to attract many multinationals to base themselves on its territory – could derail the drive for a solution.
Ahead of a key meeting of G7 finance ministers on the issue next week, the Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe has reiterated Dublin’s resistance to any minimum corporation tax rate breakthrough.
