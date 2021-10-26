With an increase to the minimum wage and the end of a public sector pay freeze, it seems clear that the chancellor is seeking to present himself as the friend of ordinary working people.

Around two million people on the minimum wage will see a 6.6 per cent increase in their pay, which will go up to £9.50 an hour next year. Up to five million more public sector workers are also in line for a pay increase in 2022 after a year-long freeze.

But the announcements expected to be made in the Budget this week should be put into context.