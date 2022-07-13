Analysis
Mo Farah: What would happen to a trafficked child in the UK today?
Experts say there is a ‘state of precariousness’ for child victims navigating complicated immigration procedures, writes Lizzie Dearden
Sir Mo Farah’s decision to reveal that he was a victim of human trafficking as a child has sparked questions over how he would be treated if he arrived in the UK today.
The decorated Olympic athlete disclosed his experience as part of a BBC documentary, The Real Mo Farah, saying he had decided to tell his story “whatever the cost”.
The father of four, now 39, told how he was born in the unrecognised breakaway state of Somaliland as Hussein Abdi Kahin.
