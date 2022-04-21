After a stratospheric rise to stardom Netflix has delivered a turkey this week, warning it expects to lose 2 million customers as people cancel their streaming subscriptions.

The Covid-19 pandemic-fuelled boom in streaming services was a plot twist that had been well-trailed but which still surprised us with how suddenly it arrived.

More than $50bn (£38bn) was wiped off Netflix's value in just 48 hours after the announcement, with the share price down as almost 40 per cent at one point.