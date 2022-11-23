Not unlike the constant back and forth over Brexit, the issue of Scottish independence has never relly gone away since the referendum of 2014. Indeed, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for "indyref2" in the wake of the UK vote on withdrawal from the EU – with Scotland having backed remain by 62 per cent to 38 per cent.

Sturgeon had pushed for another independence vote to take place in October 2023, but the UK Supreme Court has scuppered those plans by ruling in a unanimous decision that a referendum cannot take place without approval from Westminster. Such approval seems a distant prospect, with Downing Street saying in the wake of the decision that Mr Sunak has no "imminent plans" even to speak to the leaders of the devolved governments and no "immediate" plans to visit Scotland.

The response from Sturgeon and the SNP has been to accuse the UK government and the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, of "denying democracy" and treating Scotland with "contempt" – raising the question of whether the Union is a "voluntary partnership of nations". All arguments that have been pushed before.