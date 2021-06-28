Is the government actually convinced about its own offshore immigration plans?

The Home Office is reported to be considering plans to create an offshore asylum processing centre in Rwanda. These plans, according to The Times, would see the UK share an “offshore hub” with Denmark, where it would send asylum seekers who arrive via the Channel in small boats to have their claims processed.

The department has since denied that there is such a plan in place, but said it was “looking at what other countries do to deter illegal migration” – and did not rule out the idea of processing asylum seekers in Rwanda.

“We will not rule out any option that could help reduce the illegal migration and relieve the pressure on the broken asylum system,” they added.