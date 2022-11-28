The unity that Rishi Sunak was due to offer the Conservative Party after the tumult of recent months - years, even - has not been as complete as expected.

When Boris Johnson picked up his 80-seat majority at the general election in 2019 it was supposed to give the Tories the power to push through legislation that would reshape Britain. Instead, the party has become used to rebellion and regicide. The latest example is a suspected government U-turn over onshore wind projects, following an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill that would lift the ban on such projects – a rebellion that gained the backing of both Johnson and Liz Truss. During his summer leadership campaign, Sunak published a plan for the energy sector that promised to keep the ban on onshore wind farms in England, noting the “distress and disruption” they “often cause”.

While the business secretary, Grant Shapps, played down the row he hinted at a U-turn when he suggested there would be more onshore wind projects “where communities are in favour of it”. Not exactly a great look for Sunak, given as it comes in the wake of a separate rebellion on government housing targets with another amendment to the same bill that has the support of around 50 Tory MPs. That has forced a delay to a parliamentary vote around the bill.