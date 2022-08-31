Pakistan contributes comparatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions and yet is on the frontline of the worsening climate crisis.

That has been the message of Pakistan’s climate minister in recent days as around a third of her country stood underwater after flooding that she described as a “climate dystopia” on Pakistan’s “doorstep.”

“We’re negligible carbon emittors [sic] but facing the brunt of richer countries GHG emissions,” Senator Sherry Rehman tweeted, referring to greenhouse gas emissions.