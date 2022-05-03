Almost two years after Priti Patel vowed to make small boat crossings “unviable”, tough words do not seem to be having an effect on asylum seekers journeying to the UK.

The home secretary has announced a series of “deterrents” since 2020, including new plans to send migrants to Rwanda, but numbers continue to rise.

On Monday, 293 people arrived on nine small boats, bringing the total to more than 7,000 so far this year.