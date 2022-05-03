Analysis

Tough rhetoric on Channel crossings is having little effect as numbers swell

The effectiveness of government policy is under scrutiny almost two years after Priti Patel vowed to make the route ‘unviable’, Lizzie Dearden writes

Tuesday 03 May 2022 18:28
<p>Priti Patel during a visit to Border Force in Dover in 2021 </p>

Priti Patel during a visit to Border Force in Dover in 2021

Almost two years after Priti Patel vowed to make small boat crossings “unviable”, tough words do not seem to be having an effect on asylum seekers journeying to the UK.

The home secretary has announced a series of “deterrents” since 2020, including new plans to send migrants to Rwanda, but numbers continue to rise.

On Monday, 293 people arrived on nine small boats, bringing the total to more than 7,000 so far this year.

