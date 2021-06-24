From peatland ‘timebombs’ to overheating homes: What we must do to take action on the climate crisis

Woeful. Much too slow. Not hitting the mark. That’s how the UK’s independent climate advisers have described efforts to tackle the climate crisis in their last major assessment before Cop26, a crucial global summit to be hosted in six months.

Ministers are failing to make progress in slashing emissions across almost all sectors of the economy, according to two reports released by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) on Thursday. The findings suggest they are also failing to heed warnings to do more to prepare for escalating climate impacts, which range from hotter and drier summers to more unpredictable storms.

To turn things around, the UK needs to take urgent action to both cut greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to changing climate conditions, the advisers say.