Billions more for the NHS but where are the staff to do the work?

Successive governments have dodged the biggest challenge facing the NHS – and that’s the lack of enough staff to deliver the care patients need. As Rishi Sunak prepares to write another big cheque for the health service this unaddressed question is looming larger than ever.

The new £6 billion capital investment to help set up an additional 56 community diagnostic hubs on top of the 44 already in train is the right thing to do to cut the huge waits for CT scans and X-rays.

The NHS waiting list has hit a record level of 5.74 million with thousands of patients waiting more than a year. The challenge is huge and comes on top of existing day to day demands. Who will do this extra work?