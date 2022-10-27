Jump to content

Analysis

Rishi Sunak’s failure to attend Cop27 will come back to haunt him

The prime minister risks the UK’s remaining credibility over the environment – just 12 months after hosting the UN climate summit, writes Harry Cockburn

Thursday 27 October 2022 17:57
Comments
Rishi Sunak arrives at Cop 26 in Glasgow with his green budge box where he lead finance day

(Getty Images)

A year after the UK hosted the United Nations’ Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, the new prime minister Rishi Sunak has said he will not be attending the follow-up conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

After the enormous outpouring of concern in the build-up to Cop26, and the subsequent frustration at not securing commitments to deeper global emissions cuts, it is scarcely believable that the British Prime Minister will not attend.

In 2021, not only was then prime minister Boris Johnson in attendance but an opening video address was given by Queen Elizabeth II. There were also speeches made by (then) Prince Charles, who described the conference as a "last chance saloon" to save the environment.

