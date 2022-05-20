What options does Rishi Sunak have to help with soaring energy bills?
Pressure is building on the government to act over bills as part of the wider cost of living crisis. Ben Chapman looks at the measures that could make a difference
Pressure is building on Rishi Sunak to announce financial support that will help people through the UK's cost-of living crisis.
The chancellor has resisted calls to increase benefit payments or give larger discounts off energy bills. He has signalled he will wait until the autumn budget to offer tax cuts.
But, what are the options at his disposal?
