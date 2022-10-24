Analysis
What will Rishi Sunak becoming the the new prime minister mean for immigration and asylum policies?
The new Conservative Party leader will find his vow that Channel migrant crossings ‘will stop’ hard to keep, writes Lizzie Dearden
Rishi Sunak has a political and professional background almost exclusively in business and finance.
But he made what he called his “plan for illegal immigration” core to his first run to become prime minister in the summer and has suggested no deviation from the ideas.
Hinting at economically driven policy, Sunak issued a written proposal saying he would make “aid, trade, and visas conditional” on countries’ willingness to accept returned asylum seekers and foreign offenders.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies