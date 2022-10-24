Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Analysis

What will Rishi Sunak becoming the the new prime minister mean for immigration and asylum policies?

The new Conservative Party leader will find his vow that Channel migrant crossings ‘will stop’ hard to keep, writes Lizzie Dearden

Monday 24 October 2022 18:44
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak </p>

Rishi Sunak

(Reuters)

Rishi Sunak has a political and professional background almost exclusively in business and finance.

But he made what he called his “plan for illegal immigration” core to his first run to become prime minister in the summer and has suggested no deviation from the ideas.

Hinting at economically driven policy, Sunak issued a written proposal saying he would make “aid, trade, and visas conditional” on countries’ willingness to accept returned asylum seekers and foreign offenders.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in