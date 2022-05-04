The EU has announced plans to ban all Russian crude oil and refined products like petrol and diesel over the next nine months, dramatically ramping up Western efforts to financially squeeze Vladimir Putin and end Europe’s dependence on Russian energy.

However, experts are sceptical that an embargo will be effective in depriving Putin of the funds he needs to fight a protracted and bloody war in Ukraine.

They warn it will be very difficult to stop Russian oil from entering the EU and the Kremlin will still be free to sell oil to much of the rest of the world.