What will become of Ukraine’s wish to be made a member of the EU?

It would involve a long road ahead, but membership would be a vote of confidence the Ukrainians desperately need, argues Kataryna Wolczuk

Tuesday 22 March 2022 14:53
Comments
<p>Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addresses members of the Italian parliament on Tuesday </p>

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addresses members of the Italian parliament on Tuesday

(EPA)

“Italy wants Ukraine to join the EU... I want to tell President [Volodymyr] Zelensky that Italy stands alongside Ukraine in this process.”

Those were the words of Italian prime minister Mario Draghi, after an address by the Ukrainian president to the country’s parliament on Tuesday. Draghi said Rome was determined to support “a path of greater closeness between Ukraine and Europe”.

Despite significant moves to support Ukraine militarily in the wake of the invasion by Russia, the EU is clearly divided over Ukraine’s wish to join the bloc.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in