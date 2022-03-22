“Italy wants Ukraine to join the EU... I want to tell President [Volodymyr] Zelensky that Italy stands alongside Ukraine in this process.”

Those were the words of Italian prime minister Mario Draghi, after an address by the Ukrainian president to the country’s parliament on Tuesday. Draghi said Rome was determined to support “a path of greater closeness between Ukraine and Europe”.

Despite significant moves to support Ukraine militarily in the wake of the invasion by Russia, the EU is clearly divided over Ukraine’s wish to join the bloc.