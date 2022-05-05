BP and Shell signal British investment despite calls for windfall tax

BP and Shell have indicated they are committed to investing billions in Britain’s renewable energy despite calls for a windfall tax on their bumper profits — weakening the government’s claims that a levy could deter future funding.

After Shell reported nearly £7.3bn in first-quarter profits, chief executive Ben van Beurden said the company has a “very strong commitment” to investing in the UK if it makes “economic sense”.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate change secretary, said it proved the government’s arguments against a windfall tax are “total nonsense”.