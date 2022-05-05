BP and Shell signal British investment despite calls for windfall tax
Ed Miliband tells Saphora Smith that arguments against windfall tax are exposed as ‘total nonsense’
BP and Shell have indicated they are committed to investing billions in Britain’s renewable energy despite calls for a windfall tax on their bumper profits — weakening the government’s claims that a levy could deter future funding.
After Shell reported nearly £7.3bn in first-quarter profits, chief executive Ben van Beurden said the company has a “very strong commitment” to investing in the UK if it makes “economic sense”.
Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate change secretary, said it proved the government’s arguments against a windfall tax are “total nonsense”.
