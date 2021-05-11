Does Boris Johnson’s adult skills revolution add up?

B

oris Johnson says his government will make improving adult skills the centrepiece of its new post-Brexit legislative agenda.

The Queen’s Speech on Tuesday promised new legislation to create a “lifetime skills guarantee”, which will include “flexible loans” for adults wanting to retrain that they will be able to use at any point in their lives.

“I’m revolutionising the system so we can move past the outdated notion that there is only one route up the career ladder and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to retrain or upskill at any point,” said the prime minister.