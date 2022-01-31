Storm Malik and Corrie give Britain’s wind power a boost
Wild weather comes amid energy crisis that has been put down to rising price of gas, reports Zoe Tidman
The importance of wind to the UK’s energy network has been brought to the fore thanks to the country’s recent wild weather.
As Storm Malik devastated parts of the country last week, its gusts saw turbines generate a record amount of power.
Days later, wind farms were once again producing more electricity in Britain than any other sources when Storm Corrie hit.
