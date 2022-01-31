Storm Malik and Corrie give Britain’s wind power a boost

Wild weather comes amid energy crisis that has been put down to rising price of gas, reports Zoe Tidman

Monday 31 January 2022
<p>Storm Corrie battered parts of the UK on Monday</p>

The importance of wind to the UK’s energy network has been brought to the fore thanks to the country’s recent wild weather.

As Storm Malik devastated parts of the country last week, its gusts saw turbines generate a record amount of power.

Days later, wind farms were once again producing more electricity in Britain than any other sources when Storm Corrie hit.

