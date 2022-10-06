Suella Braverman’s Tory conference speech heavy on anti-migrant rhetoric but light on detail
New home secretary earned two standing ovations but Conservative Party members will want results, Lizzie Dearden writes
Suella Braverman was cheered to the rafters by Conservative Party members for a speech heavy on anti-migrant rhetoric, but it remains unclear how she will fulfil her commitments.
The new home secretary received two standing ovations during her speech to Tuesday’s conference.
The first came after she attacked the “forces working against us” over tackling small boat crossings by asylum seekers.
