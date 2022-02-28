Yesterday, a one-way rush-hour ticket from Bristol to London would have cost £115. The latest annual fares rise of 3.8 per cent raises that, I calculate, by £4.40. The Department for Transport (DfT) insists that it could have been worse.

“Rail fare rise capped below current inflation rate” reads the headline of the DfT press release that heralded the increase. With Retail Price Index (RPI) running at 7.8 per cent, passengers could in theory have been made to pay £9 more.

Whether the percentage is zero, 3.8 or 7.8, it is entirely academic, since nobody sensible would dream of paying a figure like that for a journey of 118 miles. Fortunately, as all regulars on Brunel’s magnificent line between London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads will know, the “Didcot Dodge” cuts the price by more than £40. Passengers buy one ticket to Didcot Parkway and a second from there for the rest of the journey. As long as the train pauses at the Oxfordshire junction (and almost all do), this perfectly legal hack cuts the fare to something more manageable.