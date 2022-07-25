Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has sought to draw the battle lines for the next election, vowing to put the economy at the centre of the debate.

“Growth, growth and growth” will be Labour’s priorities, Starmer said in a speech on Monday.

It should be fertile ground for the opposition, which has 12 years of lacklustre economic performance to point to. However, Starmer will have to fight against a lingering public perception that, despite their recent record, the Conservatives are the more competent party on the economy.