What’s next for Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover?

Elon Musk’s route to taking over Twitter has been long and winding. Three weeks ago, he was its largest shareholder with a seat on the board. Then he was off the board, with Twitter chief exec Parag Agrawal saying it was “for the best”. Now the entire company will be handed to the Tesla billionaire for £35bn.

Reaction has been swift among users of Twitter, which Musk has described as the world’s “digital town square”.

But he will not take over for months yet as the deal is examined by financiers, as well by regulators in the US and Europe – neither of which are expected to hold up the proceedings.