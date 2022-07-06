Analysis
Nadhim Zahawi’s inbox is already full of impossible tasks – and he seems to have run out of ideas
The new chancellor says he will cut taxes, boost growth and balance the government’s books. Something has to give, argues Ben Chapman
Few would envy the new chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, who comes to the job just as Boris Johnson's government crumbles faster then the UK economy.
The man tasked with stewarding the country's finances has an exceptionally long to-do list.
Among the challenges he faces are a cost of living crisis, a looming recession and rising interest rates that will push up the cost of government borrowing.
