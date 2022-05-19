Analysis

Consumer confidence is at a record low – here’s why that matters

Prices are rising fast and people are cutting back. It should worry us all, writes Ben Chapman

Friday 20 May 2022
<p>Living costs are continuing to rise</p>

Another day, another major warning sign for the UK economy. Consumer confidence had dropped to its lowest level on record, and the records go back almost half a century.

A closely watched index of how people are feeling about the prospects for their finances and the wider economy has dropped to -40 in May, from an already abysmal -38 last month.

That's one point lower than the previous low reached during the financial crisis in July 2008.

