Britain desperately needs a proper pay rise

UK workers are getting their biggest wage increase in years, according to new official figures – except they aren’t, says Ben Chapman

Wednesday 16 February 2022 10:08
Spoiler alert: we aren't. As many of us instinctively know, while pay packets are getting bigger, prices are rising faster.

The essentials - petrol, electricity, clothes - are all going up, and things are expected to get worse.

