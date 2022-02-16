Britain desperately needs a proper pay rise
UK workers are getting their biggest wage increase in years, according to new official figures – except they aren’t, says Ben Chapman
UK workers are getting their biggest pay rise in years, according to new official figures.
Spoiler alert: we aren't. As many of us instinctively know, while pay packets are getting bigger, prices are rising faster.
The essentials - petrol, electricity, clothes - are all going up, and things are expected to get worse.
