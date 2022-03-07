Boris Johnson has claimed that the UK is taking a “very generous and open approach” towards the 1.7m Ukrainians who have fled their country to escape Vladimir Putin’s brutal assault on civilians.

But the scale of the British response is coming under increasingly intense scrutiny, after Home Office figures indicated at the weekend that only 50 UK visas had been issued.

There was confusion in Whitehall on Monday as the prime minister suggested the figure was wrong, but could not provide a more accurate number.