UK help for Ukrainian refugees appears grudging – be prepared for repeated U-turns

Britain’s response seems slow and limited compared to EU and the government will face escalating pressure to amend and extend its offer if it holds this line, argues Andrew Woodcock

Monday 07 March 2022 13:23
Comments
<p>Refugees after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 7, 2022</p>

Refugees after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 7, 2022

(AP)

Boris Johnson has claimed that the UK is taking a “very generous and open approach” towards the 1.7m Ukrainians who have fled their country to escape Vladimir Putin’s brutal assault on civilians.

But the scale of the British response is coming under increasingly intense scrutiny, after Home Office figures indicated at the weekend that only 50 UK visas had been issued.

There was confusion in Whitehall on Monday as the prime minister suggested the figure was wrong, but could not provide a more accurate number.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in