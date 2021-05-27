Analysis
How the Vikings ran the medieval world’s slave trade
David Keys sheds fresh light on the Viking slave trade, and explains how it became a mainstay of the economy of the time
T
he extraordinary new research into Britain’s richest Viking Age treasure hoard – found in Galloway, southwest Scotland – is shedding fascinating new light on an era of conflict and change.
Around 20 Viking period treasure hoards have so far been discovered in Britain – but most of them were almost certainly buried by the Vikings themselves.
By contrast, the Galloway Hoard appears to have been owned and buried by Anglo-Saxon churchmen – specifically to keep it out of the hands of the Vikings.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies