Nightmares could be early warning of Parkinson’s disease, scientists say

People of pension age who have frequent nightmares could be showing an early sign of the development of Parkinson’s disease, a study suggests.

Previous studies have shown that older people who have Parkinson’s disease are likely to often experience bad dreams.

Now experts from the University of Birmingham think there is evidence showing that having regular nightmares could be an early warning sign for developing the disorder that causes temors, muscle stiffness, slow movement, and impaired balance.