Is there such a thing as nuance when it comes to Trump?

This Monday, US journalist Glenn Greenwald teased an interview with linguist and political commentator Noam Chomsky on Twitter. Greenwald – who has written several books, contributed to Pulitzer Prize-winning investigations, co-founded nonprofit investigative news outlet The Intercept, and who also founded a law firm in the Nineties to support the First Amendment, i.e. freedom of speech, litigation – is no stranger to big-name interviews. With 1.8 million followers on Twitter, he’s also pretty much guaranteed to cause a publicity stink when he does them.

This time was no different. Sharing a few clips of his interview on Twitter, Greenwald showed Chomsky saying that the only “statesman of stature” who was being “sensible” about a solution to the war in Ukraine was Donald J Trump. Considering Chomsky’s past descriptions of Trump as “dangerous,” this seemed surprising. But he, like Greenwald, has always been a little confusing to people on the left. Greenwald’s concentration on freedom of speech and liberalism made him a darling of the left wing for some time – before he started appearing on Fox News and talking about pro-Bolsonaro marches in Brazil as havens for people who believed in freedom. His politics are confusing, and he resigned from The Intercept after a fallout with editors over a story about Hunter Biden in 2020 (in 2022, he seems to at least have been partially vindicated on that front.)

Similarly, Chomsky is a self-proclaimed socialist who echoes a lot of what the “Bernie Sanders left” loves to hear in the US: 9/11 was a result of American imperialism; the Republican Party has become “the most dangerous organisation in the world”. But his overly forgiving eye toward murderous, communist regimes – such as Pol Pot’s in Cambodia – has made him controversial. And now it seems he’s swung round to defending Trump, at least in one very important aspect.