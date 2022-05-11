How much oxygen do plants produce?

A mature beech tree produces enough oxygen for 10 people every year, and a lawn 35 sq m (300 sq ft) can produce enough oxygen in a week for one person’s daily demand. The Science Museum in Singapore had a fascinating exhibit to show the importance of green plants in producing oxygen and taking up carbon dioxide. It comprised a large fish tank with aquatic plants and fish in the water. Sealed inside the tank, totally enclosed by water, and linked to an oxygen trapping system, was a cage with healthy, vigorous hamsters in it. Food was provided through a sealed tube system, and the only oxygen they received was directly from the water plants in the surrounding tank.

