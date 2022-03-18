Inside Politics: P&O mass sacking sparks widespread outrage

Some 800 P&O seafaring workers are waking up this morning with no jobs after the ferry operator announced, without warning and via a video call, that it is replacing its employees with cheaper agency staff. Not only has the move raised questions about whether or not the redundancies are legal, but it has also sparked outrage on all sides of the Commons and reignited the debate around “fire and rehire” employment practices. Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, described the move as “disgusting” while Downing Street said the workers’ treatment was “wholly unacceptable”.

Both the Tories and Labour will today try to make political hay out of the crisis, but the truth is neither party can claim that its hands are entirely clean when it comes to the subject of workers’ rights. Labour was in July last year accused of using fire and rehire tactics by recruiting staff on insecure contracts while making mass redundancies. Just three months later, Boris Johnson’s government blocked a private members’ bill which would have significantly curbed the practice. But the P&O sackings (it says it had no choice to make the changes after making losses of £100 million due to the pandemic) are undoubtedly more tricky for the Brexit-backing PM, who weeks earlier in his Tory Party conference speech called for a “high wage economy” for British workers, promising them a better deal outside the EU.

In axing hundreds of its staff, P&O, which carries freight as well as passengers into, out of and around the UK, has had to suspend its service for a “week to 10 days” as it brings in new workers, with politicians in Northern Ireland warning of potential supply shortages. The news also serves as an ominous warning for the economy more broadly. P&O is reported to have taken around £15 million from the taxpayer during the pandemic, yet still made mass redundancies, perhaps signalling that employment figures released by the Office for National Statistics last week are not quite as strong as they appear. As he continues working on his spring statement this weekend, Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, will be hoping that P&O’s woes are not a sign of further things to come.