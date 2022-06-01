Why do penny-farthings have one big wheel?

Why did penny-farthings have such big wheels?

The larger the wheel in this early design of bike, the faster the rider could go, as the pedals were directly connected to the wheel without any gearing mechanism. The only way to make the bicycle travel further for each turn of the pedal was to enlarge the wheel to which the pedals were connected. This did make for some difficult bikes to ride, though, and the design was soon replaced by smaller models with gearing mechanisms.

Who was the first person to wear a watch?