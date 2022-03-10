The death of David Bennett, the first person to be given a pig’s heart transplant, is likely to fuel renewed debate about the use of animal body parts in humans.

Mr Bennett lived for two months following the transplant, during which time doctors hoped they had achieved the holy grail of xenotransplantation.

The surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Center in the US have not given an exact cause of death, saying only that Mr Bennett’s condition had begun deteriorating several days earlier.