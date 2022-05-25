My Carbon Footprint: Sorry, not sorry

I’m sorry.” It’s surely one of the most British phrases out there and I seem to be saying it a lot this week.

I’m sorry we’re a bit difficult, a bit different, that it’s a bit awkward to think of something to bring to our daughter’s birthday party this weekend (rock climbing and a picnic) that isn’t plastic-free.

No, not in any form. Yes, that does include sequins on birthday cards – especially the ones “for girls”. (Probably best not to start that emotive chat on a wet Saturday afternoon when we all know we’re only here for the weekend childcare.)