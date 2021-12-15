Why 20p won’t solve our plastic problem

My dad was one of those slightly feral 1950s kids who used Liverpool’s Second World War bomb sites as his personal fiefdom.

He still talks about the thrill of finding a glass bottle he could return to the local newsagent for a few pennies. The cash itself didn’t ever touch the counter of course. I think the shopkeeper had a bottle-to-gobstopper exchange rate taped in the window at eight-year-old head height.

For miles around, the ground was picked clean of anything that could be recycled for cash thanks to his knobbly kneed gang. It must have been a scenario played out in every town and city in the country.